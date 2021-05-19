JI calls for united efforts to free Palestine from Zionist forces

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq has appealed to the rulers of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey and Pakistan to set aside their minor differences and make united efforts to free the innocent Palestinian from Israeli occupation and atrocities.

“JI has been in contact with Palestinian leadership and Islamic charity organisations all over the world since the Zionist forces began recent attacks on Gaza,” he said while talking to media at his residence on Tuesday, says a press release from Mansoora. He said JI recently hosted an online conference to develop a joint strategy to extend the relief activities to under siege Gaza. The conference, he added, was attended by 222 delegates from 23 organisations and it was unanimously decided that all efforts would be made to extend relief activities and provide medical help and food to Palestinians, and all stakeholders from Muslim world would also be taken on board for this purpose.

He said Hamas leaders Ismael Haniyeh and Khalid Masahal attended the conference and informed the participants about the latest situation in Gaza. Israeli forces, he said, destroyed the hospitals and schools in the area and hundreds of injured children and women needed quick medical relief. He said the time had approached the Muslim world develop a united workable strategy to convey a strong message to terrorist Israeli state and set free Masjid-e-Aqsa and Qibla-e-Awal from Jewish occupation. He said Israel and India were bent upon genocide of Palestinians and Kashmiris and world was acting as silent spectator. Siraj announced that solidarity rallies under the banner of the JI Pakistan would be organised in all over the country on Friday (May 21) and the main rally in this regard will be held in Islamabad.