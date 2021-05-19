Israeli MP condemns eviction of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah

ISLAMABAD: Israeli Parliament Kenesset's senior member Mossi Raz has condemned Israel's decision to evict Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah by calling them "unjust".

Speaking exclusively to Geo News from Jerusalem, Mossi Raz said, "We have to reverse this decision and let Palestinians stay in the place they have lived for the past seventy years."

He said that a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict is not easy to achieve, but is still possible. The only solution to war is peace. Mossi Raz said, "First and foremost, we have to stop the fight. Both sides have to stop the fight right now."

Mossi Raz is an Israeli politician, who is currently a member of the Knesset for the left-wing, social-democratic, Meretz party. Meretz is a secular party emphasising a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, social justice and human rights. It currently has six seats in the Knesset.

He went on to stress the need of developing Gaza Strip by letting in international investment. Mossi Raz said, unfortunately, people always support hardliners and their leadership in times of war. Mossi Raz said, "We have to uphold freedom, equality, human rights for people here and in Palestine."

Commenting on the opposition of US on an immediate ceasefire, Mossi Raz said, "The reason why the US president repeatedly opposed Security Council’s resolution pressing for a ceasefire is that the proposed resolution, I would say, was not fair. It talked about Israel's violence but did not mention Palestine's violence."

Mossi went on to say that he was neither comparing, nor saying there is a symmetry in violence occurring on both sides. He said that he was only trying to say that sending missiles on civilians is a war crime be it in Israel or Palestine.