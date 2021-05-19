Inefficient civil servants to be retired, NA informed

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Tuesday that inefficient civil servants will be retired with all financial benefits after proper scrutiny to improve the performance of civil servants.

This was stated by Minister for National Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood while responding to a call attention notice moved by Nafisa Shah and others regarding compulsory retirement of more than 300 CSS officers in violation of the Civil Servants Act 1973, causing grave concern amongst the public. The minister said a scrutiny committee under the chairmanship of the Federal Public Service Commission chairman is looking into the matter and no arbitrary action will be taken. He added that Section 13 (1) of the Civil Servants Act 1973 fully empowered the government to devise rules to evaluate the performance of bureaucrats.

Responding to a question, Parliamentary Secretary on Interior Shaukat Ali informed the House that the allotment of farmhouses violating Capital Development Authority bylaws will be cancelled after fulfilling all formalities. He said only 96 out of a total of 621 farmhouses in Islamabad are functioning as per law. He said 542 farmhouses are active at present, 81 have violated covered area rules, while 365 are not doing any kind of farming, which is the main objective of establishing farmhouses in the federal capital so that the residents of Islamabad can get fresh vegetables, fruits and other agricultural products.

The National Assembly also witnessed a walkout by the opposition members as a protest against the suspension of business of the Private Members Day to take up government business. Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar moved the motion to suspend the Private Members Day business. An opposition member pointed out lack of quorum in the House. However, on counting, the House was found in order.

The National Assembly extended the Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 and the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 for a period of 120 days with effect from May 19. The House extended the PAF Air War College Institute Ordinance 2021 for a period of 120 days with effect from May 20. Eight bills were introduced in the House. These were the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Injured Persons Compulsory Treatment Bill 2021, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2021 (Amendment in Article-37), the Elections (Amendment) Bill 202l, the Islamabad Healthcare Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2021, the West Pakistan Pure Food (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2021 (Amendment in Article-140A) and the Benazir Income Support Programme (Amendment) Bill 2021.

The chair referred the bills to the standing committees concerned. Besides, the Maintenance and Welfare of Old Parents and Senior Citizens Bill 2020 with an amendment introduced by Minister of States for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan was sent to the standing committee concerned for further deliberations.