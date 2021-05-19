Tareen supporters form new group

LAHORE: The pro-Tareen group of PTI Parliamentarians Tuesday nominated Raja Riaz MNA and Saeed Akber Niwani MPA as their leaders outside the parliament.

Raja Riaz and Niwani will not only lead the pro-Tareen group [outside the parliament], but also liaise with their colleagues.

The decision was taken in a reception hosted by Jehangir Khan Tareen at his residence in the honour of PTI parliamentarians from the Punjab who have been supporting him since he was summoned by the court for his alleged involvement in cases of fraud and money laundering.

Prominent among those who attended the reception were Raja Riaz MNA and MPAs Aslam Bharwana, Amin Chaudhry, Faisal Jaboana and others.

Raja Riaz is the PTI MNA from Faisalabad and the MNAs supporting Tareen are Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Riaz Mazari, Khawaja Shiraz, Sahibzada Nazir Sultan and Ameer Sultan.

Saeed Niwani, who hails from Bhakkar, will also play role in increasing the group strength. The PTI MPAs openly supporting Tareen include provincial ministers Ajmal Cheema, Nauman Langriyal, Faisal Jaboana, Abdul Hayee Dasti, Khurram Leghari, and MPAs Chaudhry Zawar, Salim Bibi, Aslam Bharwana and others.