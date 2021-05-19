Judge’s car hits metro bus

LAHORE: A speeding car of the additional district and sessions judge, Rajanpur, hit a metro bus on the Ferozepur Road on Tuesday.

No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident. However, the car and the metro bus were badly damaged. The police said the official car bearing number LEG-18-3535 met an accident near the Hameed Latif Hospital. As a result, the car while damaging the fence hit the bus M-04. The police said it was the official car of the Rajanpur AD&SJ and his son was driving it. The accused driver was arrested but later on he managed to escape.