ACs adjourn hearings against Shehbaz family, others till June 14

LAHORE: An accountability court adjourned the hearing of money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against Shehbaz family until June 14.

The court has adjourned due to unavailability of the judge.

In the reference against Shehbaz family, the NAB had claimed that in the last 30 years, the Shehbaz family assets increased from Rs2 million to Rs7,000 million that the family had failed to justify in increase in money. The NAB accused Shehbaz Sharif in connivance with his co-accused family members, ‘benamidars’, front men, close associates, employees and moneychangers had developed an organised system of money-laundering for accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs7,328 million.