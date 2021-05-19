Three children injured in roof collapse

KHAR: Three children sustained serious injuries when the roof of a room in an under construction house collapsed in Pashat Balam Khar in Salarzai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Tuesday.

The police said that three children identified as Asif, 14, Salim, 14, and Umair, 6, sustained critical injuries when the roof of a room of an under construction house fell on them.

They said that Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident.

The teams provided medical first aid and then shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Khar.