Minister says govt striving to develop southern belt

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the government is spending billions of rupees on the socio-economic development of southern districts.

Talking to media persons here, he said that competition of Tank Zam and Chashma Lift Canal schemes would boost regional and national economy.

Gandapur said that Rs100 million were being spent on the construction of two sewerage lines, which would resolve the drainage related issues of western parts of the city. The minister said that PTI leadership believed in serving the people instead of paying lip service. He said that uplift of underprivileged regions was his top priority. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate a gigantic irrigation scheme of Chashma Lift Canal while work on Tank Zam was in progress.

The competition of both the projects would boost regional economies besides self-sufficiency in food.

Gandapur said that in the past ruling parties hoodwinked people and did nothing for the development of the neglected area. The minister said that work on 55 schemes of drinking water had been completed while others were to be completed in the coming years.