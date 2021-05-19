Govt official among 23 losing lives to coronavirus

PESHAWAR: An administrative official of Peshawar was among 23 who lost lives to coronavirus in the province on Tuesday, taking the toll from the viral infection to 3,827.

After being diagnosed with the infectious disease, Additional Assistant Commissioner (ACC) of Peshawar, Shams-ul-Islam, was admitted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex, where he remained under treatment for 45 days, but could not survive.

The late civil servant was first shifted to the Intensive Care Unit and later put on a ventilator after his condition deteriorated. The AAC was pronounced dead on Tuesday after remaining on a ventilator for over a week.

His body was transported to his native village in Dargai town of the Malakand district and was laid to rest in the family graveyard at a largely attended funeral.

Besides Peshawar, late Shams-ul-Islam had served at the Pak-Afghan border in Torkham as well.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed shock over the death and paid tribute to Shams-ul-Islam for his services, particularly his dedication to service during the COVID19 pandemic.

Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz also expressed grief and sorrow at the death of AAC Shams-ul-Islam (PMS BS-17) and recommended him for the national civil award for the outstanding services he had rendered during the COVID19 pandemic.

“We lost an outstanding colleague and brother officer due to Covid19. The deceased officer had performed active duty in Peshawar as additional assistant commissioner,” said the chief secretary and paid rich tributes to his services.

The chief secretary paid glowing tributes to the officer for his extraordinary performance and adherence to the highest standards of public service.

“He discharged his duties efficiently while serving on various assignments in Malakand, Mardan, Peshawar and other parts of the province. He always adhered to the lofty ideals of selfless public service for the benefit of the common man and contributed to the cause of people-centric public service,” said the chief secretary.

According to government officials, the late civil servant had worked hard during the COVID19 pandemic and played a key role in creating awareness among the people about the fatal disease and implementing standard operating procedures.