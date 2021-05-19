Man, woman killed for ‘honour’

MANSEHRA: A man and woman were killed in the name of honour in Khawajgan area here on Tuesday, officials said.

One Rohit Khan, whose family had shifted to the area from Allai tehsil of Battagram, killed his wife and her alleged paramour in Khawajgan area.

Saeed Khan told the officials of the Khaki Police Station that the accused had given her house to guests for a marriage ceremony taking place near his house and his wife was asleep at his home.

“I witnessed Rohit Khan running out of a room of my house after gunshots and told me that he fired and killed my niece (his wife) and Muhammad Zubair after seeing them in an objectionable position,” Khan quoted the accused as saying to him before fleeing from the scene.

The bodies were handed over to the respective families after doctors carried out the medico-legal formalities at the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital. The police after lodging the first information report started raids to arrest the accused.