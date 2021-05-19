Qul of Begum Nasim Wali Khan held

CHARSADDA: The Qul for veteran politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan was held at Wali Bagh here on Tuesday.

A large number of social and political figures showed up at Wali Bagh to offer their condolences to the family on the death of Begum Nasim Wali Khan.

Afghan Consul General Najeeb Ahmadzai, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Fida Mohammad, Supreme Court Bar Association President Abdul Latif Afridi, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former chief minister Pir Sabir Shah, MNA Zahir Akram Durrani, former federal minister Arbab Alamgir Khan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) provincial head Fayyaz Khan, Peshawar University Teachers Association President Dr Fazal Nasir, Pakistan People’s Party’s provincial parliamentary leader Sher Azam Wazir, provincial Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan, former Senator Afrasiab Khattak, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leader Manzoor Pashteen and others offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed to Allah to rest her in eternal peace. Begum Nasim Wali Khan died on May 16 at the age of 85.