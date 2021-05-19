Ring Road scandal: PM not happy with Sarwar’s presser

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday told Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar that he should not have addressed a press conference on the Rawalpindi Ring Road a day earlier.

The inside story of the federal cabinet meeting came to light when it discussed the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam, reports Geo News.

Defending his position, Sarwar said TV channels had accused him of involvement in the scandal and holding a presser to clarify his position was necessary.

Sarwar said he had nothing to do with the issue but he was dragged into it.

The prime minister said an inquiry had been entrusted to the Anti-Corruption Department of the Punjab government on the matter.

Sarwar reportedly objected to the TORs issued by the Punjab government for the Ring Road inquiry, to which the prime minister replied that the inquiry was not against him.

Meanwhile, Zulfi Bukhari, who resigned as special assistant to PM on Monday, all of a sudden cancelled a planned news conference at the National Press Club Tuesday afternoon. The schedule of his news conference was notified and shared with the media persons. Mumtaz Alvi reports: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan exchanged views with Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar and Advisor on Trade Abdul Razak Dawood on budgetary proposals for promotion of industries and increase in exports.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Khusro Bakhtiar and Abdul Razak Dawood called on the prime minister here. They also held discussion on industrial development, small and medium business and export promotion.