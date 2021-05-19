Bodies of ‘couple’ found

MANSEHRA: The bodies of a woman and man were found in the forest in the Gatrori area here on Tuesday, police officials said.

They said a shepherd family informed the Shinkiari Police Station that bodies of a man and woman were lying at the Kund Bangla forest in Gatrori.

“The head of the shepherd family informed the police and the remains were shifted to the Civil Hospital Shinkiari,” Nasir Saeed, a local, told reporters. He said that shepherds were suspecting that the two were killed somewhere else and dumped at the highly inaccessible area.

Sources said the police were investigating to ascertain the decomposed bodies.