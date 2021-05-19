close
Wed May 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 19, 2021

28 from Bahrain test corona positive at BKIA

Peshawar

A
APP
May 19, 2021

PESHAWAR: Some 28 from Bahrain were tested positive for coronavirus here at the Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) on Tuesday, BKIA Chief Operating Officer Obaid-ur-Rehman Abbas said.

Abbasi told APP that antigen tests were conducted on 130 passengers, who had arrived from Bahrain.

“The passengers, who were tested positive for the virus, have been handed over to the district administration,” he added. He said various areas of the airport were disinfected after the development.

Latest News

More From Peshawar