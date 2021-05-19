PTI govt has failed to deliver, says QWP leader

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government lacked the ability to revive the economy.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the incumbent finance minister had admitted that the policies pursued by his predecessor were flawed.

On the occasion, former tehsil Shabqadar naib nazim Akhtar Gul announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters.

Sikandar Sherpao said Prime Minister Imran

Khan must apologize to the nation for adding to the problems of the common people.

He said the flawed policies of the PTI government had caused skyrocketing inflation in the country.

“The poor people have been exposed to a host of problems,” he said, adding the people were fed up with the PTI rulers.

Advising the government to avoid imposing more taxes in the next budget, Sikandar Sherpao said unemployment and inflation had compounded the miseries of the have-nots.

The QWP leader said the government had reneged on its pledges and the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power.

He said the provincial government had also failed to safeguard the interests of the province.

He condemned the atrocities being committed by the Israeli troops against the innocent Palestinians. He asked the federal government to raise voice for the rights of Palestinians, who have faced immense cruelties at the hands of the Zionist regime.