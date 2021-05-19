Court dismisses bail plea of JUI-F’s Mufti Kifayatullah

MANSEHRA: The session judge, Mansehra, on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah after the Anti-Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa incorporated the sedition section of law against him here on Tuesday.

“Since the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has added sections of law under Terrorism Act, hence this court no longer has jurisdiction to hear the bail petition of my client. I am going to move the relevant forum, Anti-Terrorism Court, Abbottabad, for his bail,” Bilal Khan, the counsel for the jailed JUI-F leader, told reporters.

Sessions Judge Suhail Sheraz Noor Saani dismissed the case, saying since the matter had been referred to the CTD and sections of law under Terrorism Act added in the FIR, therefore, this court lacked jurisdiction in the matter and the accused Mufti Kifayatullah’s bail petition submitted with his court was being dismissed.

An official letter issued by the SP Investigation on behalf of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to the SP CTD Hazara division stated that as approved by the competent authority the case of Mufti Kifayatullah is being sent to him for further investigations.

It stated that the case file FIR No 508 lodged on December 31, 2020 under section 121-A/124 A/131/153-A/505/506 PPC 6/7 should be transferred for further investigations.

The jailed JUI-F leader was booked under sedition sections of law following the federal cabinet’s decision in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to arrest Mufti Kifayatullah for allegedly instigating the public against the state institutions. Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested last month after he had gone into hiding for months.