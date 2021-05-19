Pakistan allowed UK entry despite Covid concerns

ISLAMABAD: The authorities in United Kingdom (UK) have okayed entry of Pakistan and India cricket teams into their country despite being on the Covid-19 red-list.

Though the teams’ entry has been ensured, however Pakistan team, which is expected to reach the UK on June 22-23, will have to spend their quarantine period at the Ageas Bowl (Southampton) instead of a local hotel. Same conditions will be there for India team that will be on four-month tour to England.

Besides playing five-match Test series against the host country, India and New Zealand will also figure in the World Test Championship’s final set to be played at the Ageas Bowl from June 18 to 22.

Pakistan’s commitments in England will only be of white-ball cricket where the team will figure in three One-Dayers and as many T20Is against the hosts.

The summer cricket season in England will start with two Tests against New Zealand with the opening Test starting from June 2. For the purpose, New Zealand team has already reached England. Since the country is on the UK’s Covid-19 green list, the touring squad is facing just a precautionary quarantine period of around three days only before getting into action at the grounds.

Sri Lanka are also due in England during late June to play white-ball series. Sri Lanka is on the amber Covid-19 list for the UK and the team is expected to undergo one-week quarantine before going free to play cricket.

Though the UK government has given all-clear for the red-list Pakistan and India cricket tours to the country, nothing has been finalised yet regarding permission to the families to travel with the players. Only players and support staff are so far granted permission.

For Pakistan, trip to England this summer will be a brief one but for the India team that is expected to be of four months so there is a dire need to keep their families with them. It is believed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is making efforts to get the required permission from the UK government.

The English counties are also pursuing their case regarding South Africa and Pakistan cricketers’ entry in England for the ‘Hundred’ getting underway in a month’s time.

Though the Pakistan Cricket Board is yet to decide on the final strength of the touring party for One-Day and T20 cricket, ‘The News’ however has learnt that a relatively bigger squad is expected to travel to England for the onward trip to West Indies where the team has to figure in two-Test and five-match T20 series.