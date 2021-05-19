Hodgson to step down as Palace boss at end of season

LONDON: Roy Hodgson is to step down as Crystal Palace manager at the end of the season, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 73-year-old will bring the curtain down on his four-year spell at his boyhood club against one of his former sides, Liverpool, on Sunday.

The former England manager’s contract was due to expire in the close season after another campaign in which he maintained Palace’s Premier League status.

“After more than 45 years of coaching, I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football,” Hodgson said in a statement.

“So our final two matches will be my last ones as manager of Crystal Palace.

“It’s been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace.”

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has been mentioned in the media as a potential replacement for Hodgson at Palace.