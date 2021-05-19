close
Wed May 19, 2021
AFP
May 19, 2021

City owner to cover fans travel costs to Champions League final

Sports

LONDON: Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour is to pay the travel costs of the newly crowned English champions fans attending the Champions League final in Portugal later this month the club announced on Tuesday.

City have received an allocation of 6,000 tickets for the May 29 showpiece against Chelsea in Porto and Sheikh Mansour has said all those travelling on the official package will see their costs covered.

