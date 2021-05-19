Eyeing Olympics spots, four taekwondo fighters reach Amman

KARACHI: Eyeing Olympic berths, four top national taekwondo fighters, accompanied by three officials, on Tuesday reached Amman, Jordan, to feature in the Olympic Games Asian Qualifiers slated to be held from May 19-23.

A senior official of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) told ‘The News’ that their Covid tests were conducted at the airport in Amman and after 12 hours their report would be submitted with the organising committee.

The country’s premier fighter Haroon Khan (-58 kg), Taimur Saeed (+87 kg), Aneela Ayesha Asfar (-49 kg) and Zoya Sabir (-57 kg) are the fighters who will flex their muscles in the event. Omar Saeed (head delegate), Nadir Khan (coach) and Shahzada Muhammad Asif Khan (physiotherapist) are accompanying the fighters.

The official said that Aneela was scheduled to land in Amman at 6 pm on Tuesday. “I think she will have reached by now,” the official said.

Aneela lives in England. She underwent training in Manchester with the British Olympians during the last few months.

The PTF president Col Waseem told ‘The News’ that he was hopeful that Haroon and Aneela would spring some surprise in the qualifiers. The two leading fighters in each weight category will qualify for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.