Footwear industry seeks tax incentives

LAHORE: Pakistan Footwear Manufacturing Association (PFMA) in its budget proposal has asked the government to extend the incentive of local taxes and levies drawback for another three years with enhanced rate of four percent to make the industry competitive in the international market.

Further, the sector suggested waving off the additional custom duties (ACD) and regulatory duties (RD) on all raw materials for footwear industry and putting them in the lowest slab of custom duty, to promote “Made in Pakistan Policy”.

The budget proposals were submitted by the PFMA chairman to the federal government.

According to the proposal document, the PFMA aims to increase dependency on indigenous production of footwear products to decrease reliance on imports to save valuable foreign exchange and build exports.

It was suggested that import duties on ready shoes should be fixed in dollar terms irrespective of freight on board (FOB) price. Suggested custom duty should be in equivalent rupees as per $5/pair on men’s shoes, $4/pair on women’s shoes, and $3/pair on children’s shoes.

This would definitely stop under-invoicing. Another positive impact would be on low priced imported shoes, which would be on real value (expensive) resulting in gearing-up of local manufacturers.

Under-invoicing could also be discouraged through further uniformity in ITP value. It would give a level playing field to local products.

As for the international branded shoes, their ITP value could be determined by custom authorities as per rules and regulations and custom duty and other taxes at existing rates. It also suggested reviewing ITP valuation ruling on half-yearly basis to manage the pricing in true sense. “All machinery and software related to footwear industry must be exempted from duties under the vision Made in Pakistan.”