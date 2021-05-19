Excise collects Rs7bln vehicle tax

KARACHI: Sindh Excise Department, in terms of motor vehicle tax, has collected Rs7.0 billion from Karachi, Rs436 million from Hyderabad and Rs207 million from Sukkur from July 2020 to April 2021.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, said on Tuesday that Rs82 million were collected from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs99 million from Larkana, and Rs53 million were collected from Mirpurkhas. According to the minister, property tax of Rs1.41 billion was collected from Karachi, Rs69 million from Hyderabad and Rs32 million from Sukkur. Property tax collection from Shaheed Benazirabad was Rs8.9 million, from Larkana Rs20.4 million, and from Mirpurkhas division the collection was Rs9.9 million.

Chawla also directed the officers to expedite the collection of property tax. He said that computerised challans had been issued to property tax defaulters. In case of non-receipt of challan, the concerned people should contact the concerned office of Sindh Excise Department.