close
Wed May 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2021

Excise collects Rs7bln vehicle tax

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Excise Department, in terms of motor vehicle tax, has collected Rs7.0 billion from Karachi, Rs436 million from Hyderabad and Rs207 million from Sukkur from July 2020 to April 2021.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, said on Tuesday that Rs82 million were collected from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs99 million from Larkana, and Rs53 million were collected from Mirpurkhas. According to the minister, property tax of Rs1.41 billion was collected from Karachi, Rs69 million from Hyderabad and Rs32 million from Sukkur. Property tax collection from Shaheed Benazirabad was Rs8.9 million, from Larkana Rs20.4 million, and from Mirpurkhas division the collection was Rs9.9 million.

Chawla also directed the officers to expedite the collection of property tax. He said that computerised challans had been issued to property tax defaulters. In case of non-receipt of challan, the concerned people should contact the concerned office of Sindh Excise Department.

Latest News

More From Business