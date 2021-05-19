RNL Technologies, DEA sign MoU

KARACHI: RNL Technologies and Dynamic Engineering and Automation (DEA) signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to fulfil the electric vehicle (EV) demand in Pakistan.

DEA CEO Owais Mir said Chinese company, RNL Technologies planned to start manufacturing EV chargers in Pakistan, and in this regard the two companies have signed the MoU.

“RNL is willing to help DEA in every way possible to establish and grow this sector in a sustainable manner in Pakistan. DEA has already had a vast experience in fulfilling the energy demand of the country by its LPG air mix and LNG solutions and now DEA wants to do the same for the EV sector based on our previous knowledge and experience,” Mir said. Further, he said that after the announcement of the new EV policy, the market demand for EVs has increased and more new EV manufacturers were coming to Pakistan. “At first, there was only one EV, the Audi E-Tron but now MG and Hyundai are also launching their EVs soon. With the increase in EVs, the demand for their charging stations has also increased,” he added.

China, which offers substantial subsidies for EVs as it pursues cutting down on pollution from petrol, diesel cars, has been increasing its domestic network of charging points and encouraging the adoption of EVs.