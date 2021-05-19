OGDCL finds gas in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) discovered gas reservoir from its exploratory well Jandran X-04, located in Barkhan district, Balochistan, a statement said on Tuesday.

The structure of Jandran X-04 was delineated, drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 1,200 meter into Parh Limestone. Based on Wireline logs data, DST was carried out successfully in Mughal Kot Formation, wherein the well tested 7.08 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 0.55 barrels per day (BPD) condensate, with well head flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1,300 pounds per square inch (PSI) at 32/64” choke size. The discovery of Jandran X-04 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company. It has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves of OGDCL and the country.