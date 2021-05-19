close
Wed May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021

Gold rates increase

Business

May 19, 2021

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs800 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs107,250 per tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price was raised by Rs686 to Rs91,950. In the international market, gold rates increased by $17 to $1,866 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,420 per tola. Price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,217.42.

