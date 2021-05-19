Rupee extends losses

KARACHI: The rupee fell further on Tuesday due to strong dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 152.89 to the dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 152.60 in the interbank market. It depreciated 0.19 percent during the session. In the open market, the rupee lost 20 paisa to end at 153.40 against the dollar.

Dealers said the rupee continued to lose ground as importers and the corporates bought dollars to meet their demand. “There were some import payments today, which added pressure to the local unit,” said a dealer. “The record surge in workers’ remittances and robust foreign exchange reserves lifted sentiment,” he added. “We have to see whether the rupee breaks the 152 levels in the coming sessions. We expect the rupee to stabilise at 152-153 mark due to stable inflows.”