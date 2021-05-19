Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate is close to nine percent. Even though the government took strict measures to contain the spread of the virus, it seems that it has to do a lot more to keep the situation under control. Whenever we talk about the Covid-19 outbreak, we only discuss the importance of lockdowns. At present, we need a robust vaccination campaign to ensure that a large number of people are vaccinated against the virus.

There is no doubt that the government has taken commendable steps to make the vaccination process. However, for a country with close to 220 million people, these laudable efforts are still insufficient. The authorities have to go to remote areas and villages to vaccinate people. It also needs to launch awareness campaigns to deal with the rising vaccine hesitancy in the country.

Nishat Akhtar

Lahore