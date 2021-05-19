close
Wed May 19, 2021
Nightmare in Gaza

Newspost

 
May 19, 2021

Israel’s air strikes have killed more than 150 Palestinians. The world has turned a blind eye to Israeli aggression. Many countries are calling this violence ‘Israel’s right to self-defence’. Muslim-majority countries have only issued statements condemning these attacks.

The international community needs to exert its influence to rein in Israel.

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur

It is surprising to see that the outspoken champion of human rights and freedom of speech is silent over Israeli aggression against the people of Palestine.

America’s silence is deeply concerning.

Jamil Ahmad Abbasi

Islamabad

