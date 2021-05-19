The unchecked sale of impure milk across the country is having the worst impact on people’s physical health. The country lacks a proper system of quality control. What is even more disappointing is the fact the provincial and federal governments have done nothing to protect the life of ordinary people. PM Imran Khan wants to turn Pakistan into Riyasat-e-Madina. How can he fulfil his dream of establishing such a state when there are no checks on the quality of food items?

The government needs to take strict actions to monitor food adulteration and ensure that only pure milk is being sold in markets.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad