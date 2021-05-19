Living in fear

This refers to the letter ‘Street crimes’ (May 17) by Mujeeb Ali Samo. Can we even imagine the psychological impact of these crimes on residents of Karachi who travel with perpetual fear of being robbed by an armed robber? In other countries, street crimes in big cities have been minimised through the use of unconventional strategies including undercover operations, community policing and concentrated operations in hot spots. The Karachi police should come up with out-of-box solutions in addition to their conventional street patrolling to put an end to street crimes. Intelligence strategy can also be effective to locate buyers and sellers in mobile shops of Karachi and adjoining districts to check the sale of stolen mobile phones.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA