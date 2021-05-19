Czech apology over Nato’s 1999 Yugoslavia bombing

Belgrade: Czech President Milos Zeman apologised on Tuesday for Nato’s bombing of former Yugoslavia in 1999, which his country took part in while he was prime minister.

The three-month bombardment was designed to halt Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic’s deadly crackdown on separatist ethnic Albanians in Kosovo, a southern province that later declared independence.

The US-led campaign in effect ended a conflict that had begun in 1998 and had killed more than 13,000 people, the final chapter of Yugoslavia’s bloody collapse. Zeman, who served as prime minister between 1998 and 2002 before taking over as president in 2013, said his country was "the last" within Nato to consent to the campaign.

"I would like to use this opportunity to apologise for the bombing of former Yugoslavia," Zeman said during an official visit to Prague by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The 76-year-old Zeman, who has faced protests at home for his closeness to Russia, added that his country "desperately" sought partners within the alliance to object to the campaign, but ultimately failed.