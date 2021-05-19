Erdogan’s top election rival forms new party

Ankara: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s top rival in Turkey’s 2018 election announced on Tuesday that he had formed a new party that he plans to lead in the next campaign. Muharrem Ince represented the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) when he picked up 30.6 percent of the vote against Erdogan’s 52.6 in Turkey’s last national polls.

He proved to be a powerful orator who built up a solid support base despite the snap polls being announced just months in advance.