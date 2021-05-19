Malaysian police kill suspected Philippine militants

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kuala Lumpur: Five suspected members of Philippine militant group Abu Sayyaf have been shot dead in a firefight with police on the Malaysian part of Borneo island, authorities said on Tuesday. Police were attacked by men armed with guns and machetes Monday when they raided a settlement near the town of Beaufort in Sabah state, and returned fire.