UN seeks nearly $1bn for Rohingya crisis

Geneva: The UN on Tuesday appealed for $943 million to cope with the Rohingya Muslim humanitarian crisis, fearing that a Covid outbreak in South Asia could reach refugee camps before vaccines do. Rohingyas are crowded into squalid refugee camps, and the pandemic has rendered them even more vulnerable.