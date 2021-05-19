close
Wed May 19, 2021
AFP
May 19, 2021

UK returns to Nigeria $6m stolen by ex-governor

Abuja: Nigeria has received 4.2 million pounds ($5.9 million) looted by a former governor, who was jailed in Britain for money laundering and fraud, the justice minister said on Tuesday. The money was stolen by James Ibori, the flamboyant governor of the southern oil-rich Delta state between 1999 and 2007.

