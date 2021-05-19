Naomi Campbell, 50, welcomes her first child!

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New York: British supermodel Naomi Campbell has become the mother of a baby girl at the age of 50, she said on Tuesday in a surprise announcement on Instagram.
"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," she wrote with a photograph of her hand cradling a tiny pair of infant feet. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life," she continued, adding that there were "no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love." Campbell did not give more details.