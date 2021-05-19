Moot on Plasma Physics

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Pakistan Physical Society (PPS) and Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) will jointly organise a three-day International Conference on “Recent Trends in Plasma Physics” starting from Wednesday (today). According to a press release, the online conference is being hosted by FCCU.