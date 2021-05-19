close
Wed May 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2021

Moot on Plasma Physics

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2021

LAHORE:The Pakistan Physical Society (PPS) and Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) will jointly organise a three-day International Conference on “Recent Trends in Plasma Physics” starting from Wednesday (today). According to a press release, the online conference is being hosted by FCCU.

Latest News

More From Lahore