May 19, 2021

$2m donation for students scholarships

Lahore

May 19, 2021

LAHORE:LUMS has received a donation of USD2 million by Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-founder Careem, to establish the “Sekha Scholarship” for undergraduate scholars at its Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE). According to a press release, the scholarship entails 100% merit-based fee waivers to 10 top students with financial need.

