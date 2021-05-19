$2m donation for students scholarships

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:LUMS has received a donation of USD2 million by Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-founder Careem, to establish the “Sekha Scholarship” for undergraduate scholars at its Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE). According to a press release, the scholarship entails 100% merit-based fee waivers to 10 top students with financial need.