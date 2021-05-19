close
Wed May 19, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2021

Cops to be rewarded

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2021

LAHORE:AIG Monitoring, on the orders of IG Punjab, has issued a letter to reward such investigation officers from all over Punjab whose investigation led to the conviction of the culprits by the courts. The record of such competent investigation officers was called by the authorities for further proceedings. As per letter, the officers with cases of punishment to death sentence, life imprisonment and more than three years but less than life imprisonments were considered for CC-I, CC-II and CC-III along with cash reward.

