Hamza meets Raheela

LAHORE:Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and PML-N Central Vice-President Hamza Shahbaz Sharif called on the MPA Raheela Khadim Hussain and her family here on Tuesday. He thanked her for coming to the court on his every appearance. He also thanked her father and said that they both were sincere workers of the party. He said such workers were an assets to any party.