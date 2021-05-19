89 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 89 COVID-19 patients died and 1,413 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued Tuesday, the death toll reached 9,500, while confirmed cases became 328,775 in the province.

1,620 recover: Specialized Healthcare and Specialised Healthcare Department (SHC&MED) has said 2,76,840 corona patients have recovered in public sector hospitals while 1,620 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, SHC&MED Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan said 7,570 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5,147 beds were unoccupied. About 1,624 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1,075 beds were vacant so far.