Shops sealed

LAHORE:The district administration continued implementation of corona SOPs in the provincial metropolis and sealed many shops besides imposing fine on many people on Tuesday.

Officials said the DC had directed all the assistant commissioners to visit commercial areas and take strict action against the violators of corona SOPs.

City AC Faizan Ahmed visited Anarkali Bazaar along with officials of Pakistan Army, Rangers and police and checked the implementation of corona SOPs. Warning was issued to 20 shopkeepers while 10 people were arrested in the bazaar. A shop was also sealed. The officials also distributed masks among the citizens and asked them to come out of their homes wearing masks.