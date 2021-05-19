Trash heaps mar City’s beauty

LAHORE:Provincial metropolis, once again, has turned into a big landfill site as heaps of garbage can be seen scattered in almost every city locality.

A visit to various city localities on Tuesday revealed that heaps of uncollected waste have started to build in almost every city area. These heaps of uncollected garbage were causing serious inconvenience for the citizens as no one can pass them due to extreme stink.

Heaps of garbage were also blocking the traffic flow on several roads and many crossing points in the areas of College Road, Township, Green Town, Johar Town, Model Town Link Road, Faisal Town, Akbar Chowk, Garhi Shahu, Railway Road and Railway Station, many points at Ferozepur Road and Multan Road, Dubai Town, Raiwind Road etc.

Residents of several city localities have asked the Chief Minister Punjab, Governor Punjab, Chief Secretary Punjab and Secretary Local Government to pay visit in various city areas to see the real sanitation and cleanliness condition of the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued by company claimed that the Chief Executive Officer LWMC Imran Ali Sultan paid a surprise visit to various areas of the city to monitor cleanliness arrangements on Tuesday.

Imran Ali Sultan has visited Township, Peco Road, Kacha Jail Road, Pindi Stop, Thokar Niaz Baig, Sattu Katla Drain, Raiwind Road, Kot Ghulam Muhammad and other areas. During the visit he reviewed the arrangements of cleanliness, lifting of solid waste, installation of containers and bins.

CEO LWMC further stated that eviction of the animal enclosure was not in the jurisdiction of LWMC but we are in close coordination with relevant departments for its ultimate solution. He added that cleanliness was our responsibility and rural areas would also be cleaned along with urban areas.