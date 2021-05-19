Two eunuchs shot at, injured

LAHORE:Two eunuchs were shot at and injured by a man in the limits of Tibbi City police on Tuesday. The accused Ahmed Gujjar shot at and injured Mohsin, 30, and Allah Ditta, 50, who happened to be the accused’s tenants. The accused wanted to make friendship with Mohsin. Both the injured were admitted to hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger.

MAN KILLS WIFE: A woman Shamim Bibi, 50, was killed by her husband in Elite Town area of Kahna on Tuesday. The victim was subjected to severe torture by her husband Akbar. She was rushed to hospital where she died. Police shifted her body to the morgue.

FOUND DEAD: A 60-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Kahna police area on Tuesday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man was recovered dead from canal in Haier police area on Tuesday. The body was spotted by locals who informed the police. Police officials said the deceased has not been identified yet. Police removed the body to morgue to ascertain the cause of death.

BOY HELD: Lohari Gate police arrested a boy Hassan Jehangir for uploading a video of kite flying and displaying weapons on social media. Meanwhile, New Anarkali police also arrested two kite-makers and recovered 50 kites and 63 kite string spools from their possession.

Two robbers arrested: Police arrested two robbers after an encounter in the Sundar area on Tuesday. One of the two arrested robbers identified as Mohsin Ali was admitted to hospital as he was injured during a brief encounter with the police. Meanwhile, Township police arrested two bike lifters and recovered two pistols from their possession.