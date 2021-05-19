Protests as BD journalist faces court after Covid reports

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dhaka: The arrest of a top Bangladesh reporter, who wrote scathing stories on the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, sparked protests by hundreds of reporters on Tuesday. Rozina Islam, an investigative journalist for Prothom Alo newspaper, was detained late on Monday under the Official Secrets Act, police said.