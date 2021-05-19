close
Wed May 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 19, 2021

Erdogan’s top election rival forms new party

World

AFP
May 19, 2021

Ankara: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s top rival in Turkey’s 2018 election announced on Tuesday that he had formed a new party that he plans to lead in the next campaign.

Muharrem Ince represented the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) when he picked up 30.6 percent of the vote against Erdogan’s 52.6 in Turkey’s last national polls. He proved to be a powerful orator who built up a solid support base despite the snap polls being announced just months in advance.

Latest News

More From World