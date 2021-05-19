German police nab fugitive twin in museum heist probe

Berlin: German police have arrested a twin brother from a notorious organised crime family who had been on the run over the pilfering of priceless jewels from a top museum, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Abdul Majed Remmo, 22, was detained on Monday evening in Berlin, prosecutors in the city of Dresden said. The suspect’s twin brother was arrested in Berlin in December over the spectacular heist on the Green Vault museum in Dresden’s Royal Palace on November 25, 2019.

The twins had eluded German authorities when they carried out raids in November and arrested three members of the Remmo clan, an extended family of Arab origin notorious for its ties to organised crime. Police then named them as 21-year-old Abdul Majed Remmo and Mohammed Remmo.