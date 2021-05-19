Nurse who helped saved Boris Johnson’s life quits in protest

London: A nurse credited with helping to save Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s life last year has quit the UK health service in protest at the government’s lack of "respect" for frontline staff.

New Zealand-born Jenny McGee was one of two intensive-care nurses who gave Johnson round-the-clock treatment a year ago in a central London hospital when he was struck down with Covid-19.

The prime minister said later that he only pulled through thanks to their care, but his government has since faced fury from nurses for offering a pay rise of just one percent -- effectively a cut, after inflation.

"We’re not getting the respect and now pay that we deserve. I’m just sick of it. So I’ve handed in my resignation," McGee says in a Channel 4 television documentary airing next Monday. She refused to take part in a Downing Street photo opportunity last July, noting: "Lots of nurses felt that the government hadn’t led very effectively, the indecisiveness, so many mixed messages. "It was just very upsetting."