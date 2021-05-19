close
Wed May 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 19, 2021

Naomi Campbell, 50, welcomes her first child!

World

AFP
May 19, 2021

New York: British supermodel Naomi Campbell has become the mother of a baby girl at the age of 50, she said on Tuesday in a surprise announcement on Instagram.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," she wrote with a photograph of her hand cradling a tiny pair of infant feet. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life," she continued, adding that there were "no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love." Campbell did not give more details.

Latest News

More From World