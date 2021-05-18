Price of roti may jump to Rs12, naan Rs18

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The tandoori roti’s price may jump to Rs 12 from Rs 8 and that of naan from Rs 15 to Rs 18, following an increase in flour rate in the market.
The Lahore Naanbai Association has written a letter to the district administration about the increase in the roti and naan prices. The price of a 20kg Atta bag has been increased to Rs 1,080 from Rs 860 while the fine Maida rate swelled to Rs 5,600 per 80kg from Rs 4,900 per 84kg.